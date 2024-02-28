Indigenous-led circus tricks and culture at the MEC

Get along to the Manning Entertainment Centre to witness the groundbreaking Circa Cairns production of The Wet.
At 7.30pm on Friday, March 8 (originally reported at September 8) the First Nations-led contemporary circus ensemble will wow the crowd, drawing on ancient stories in a dynamic acrobatic show.
Created by Harley Mann (Wakka Wakka) on country across Far North Queensland, The Wet is inspired by the landscape and endless yarns with community.
Performed by the Circa Cairns ensemble based in regional Queensland, The Wet is dripping with culture. From the moment the green ant's journey to higher ground begins until the final breaking of the storm, The Wet connects you to country and immerses you in the hot damp tropics.
While the troupe is in town, on March 7 they will be conducting a skills workshop with local Indigenous students at Taree High School. The workshop is sponsored by the Manning Entertainment Centre as a public program of MidCoast Council Cultural Services
Book your show tickets online manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/115348 or by phoning The MEC Box Office Tuesday to Friday 10am - 1pm on 6592 5466.
Circa Cairns is an initiative supported by the Queensland government and the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation. Circa Cairns received support in 2022 by the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund - an Australian government initiative.
