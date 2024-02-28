Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
What's on

Indigenous-led circus tricks and culture at the MEC

By Staff Reporters
February 28 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get along to the Manning Entertainment Centre to witness the groundbreaking Circa Cairns production of The Wet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.