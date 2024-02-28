Drag racing returns to Taree Airport for high octane thrills

Taree Airport is set to roar from more than just the sound of aircraft when it hosts the next Midcoast Drag Racing Association race meet on Saturday, March 2.
About 60 vehicles will be lighting up the runway in a series of handicapped runs set to challenge drivers and thrill spectators.
"With our sport we run what's called 'dial your own handicap', so we don't put cars in categories such as V8, four cylinder, or six cylinder turbo etc," association president, Nathan Cooper said.
"We run a handicap style of racing, where the first car will get a head start and then the faster qualifying car tries to run it down.
"We try to keep it as close as possible that way."
Proceedings for the event start at 10am with qualifying, before culminating with the finals at about 3:30pm.
While the association welcomes all to the event, it is a condition that cars and motorcycles entered on the day must be registered, street legal machines.
Race days regularly draw competitors from across the Mid North Coast region as well as the Hunter Valley, Central Coast and Sydney. On a previous meet the club even had a competitor travel all the way from Yass just to be part of the action.
The events have also proven to be a popular spectator sport with crowd numbers estimated at about 1500 to 2000 regularly attending the meets.
Door to door racing is always exciting, it's one of those things you really need to experience to describe it.- Midcoast Drag Racing Association president, Nathan Cooper
Since its inception in 2018 the club has grown its membership to about 35 active members and is looking to expand. It held two events in 2023 and is looking to repeat that schedule for 2024, with a second event marked down for the later part of this year.
As per requirements, organisers will have medical First Aid and firefighting systems in place for the day, all of which will be supplemented through the presence of the Taree Rescue Squad VRA who have generously donated their time to support the event.
Midcoast Drag Racing Association will hold its next meet at Taree Airport on Saturday, March 2, with qualifying from 10am. For more info check their facebook page.
