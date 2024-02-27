A concert like no other: Mid Coasters give their verdict on Eras tour

Some people can't get enough of it, some are completely over it. And some are downright disdainful of it; the "it" being the media saturation of anything related to Taylor Swift.
However, as journalists, no matter what our personal tastes or beliefs, it is our job to be attuned to the zeitgeist - to report on current events and cultural phenomena. And, whether you like her or not, Taylor Swift is certainly a cultural phenomenon.
As a colleague (not a Swiftie) at the Port Macquarie News wrote, "This is a historic moment, not just for Taylor Swift fans, but for Australia as well.
"The megastar's three days in Melbourne gave the city a $174 million boost in spending. Her tour has been estimated to inject $405 million into the Australian economy..
And a teensy bit of that boost came the Mid Coast's way, with McDonalds at the Taree Service Centre needing to call in extra staff on Monday, February 26 to cope with the onslaught of Swifties (as the devoted fans call themselves) travelling north up the Pacific Highway going home from the weekend concerts in Sydney.
"There were a million Queensland cars on the M1 today (Monday, February 26) heading home!" said Anna Godfrey, who attended the Sunday concert with her three children and other family members.
There were plenty of Mid Coast residents who were among the tens of thousands of people at those concerts. Many of them enjoyed the concerts with their children, and for some, like Jasmine and Reece McQuillan, it turned out to be a romantic date.
The pair are self-declared, "huge" Swifties. Jasmine prepared in a big way for the Friday night concert. As with many other people attending, Jasmine created a special outfit for the occasion, overhauling a denim jacket with Taylor Swift-related badges, patches, and lyrics, all of which had special meaning.
"Everyone was so lovely. There were so many people complimenting (each others') outfits," Jasmine said.
Even dads got in on the act, with one Port Macquarie father going to the concert in a Getaway Car costume.
Jasmine and Reece love Taylor Swift so much, her song Lovers was played at their wedding, five years ago, as they were signing the papers.
And now, that song holds an even more special place in Jasmine's heart. When Taylor Swift performed Lovers at the Friday concert, Reece had a surprise for Jasmine.
"He re-proposed at the stadium! It absolutely shocked me. It was such a massive moment. He got me a coffin shaped ring," Jasmine said.
Lisa Rogers, who went to the Sunday night concert with her three children, said she'd never been to a concert like this one.
"I couldn't help but get swept up in how joyful it was, everyone dressing up, everyone in high spirits, everyone sharing the bracelets around, and singing the songs... I went to the Pink concert a couple of weeks ago; perhaps preferred her music, but enjoyed the vibe and the experience of Taylor much better.
"It's that feeling of joyfulness around you the whole time," Lisa said.
Jasmine McQuillan says she finds the singer songwriter "empowering".
"I find it so inspirational that she writes all of her own music," Jasmine explained.
"She is so strong; you will watch the documentaries of her where people are talking so badly about her she will still somehow find a way to rise above and to find a way through it. And I find that is so inspirational because a lot of people go through mental health (issues). You know, we've all been in dark periods of our lives, and her outlet is music.
And I think for a lot of us, it shows us that if you find your own outlet you too can get through anything that can come about. She's inspired me to start writing poetry," Jasmine said.
"She's someone that is just unstoppable and a powerhouse,"
