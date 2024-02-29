Barrington Brickfest is back for more good fun and goodwill

LEGO fans get ready because the Rainbow Bricks group are bringing their plastic magic to town for the Barrington Brickfest.
On Sunday March 3, Kevin Evans and his group of Lego fanatics will transform the Gloucester Recreation Centre with more than 90 tables of displays painstakingly created by more than 30 exhibitors.
Visitors will see exhibits that include a scaled down city including working trains, Disney castle and sets, a medieval display, Star Wars, F1 car themes and more.
There are even Duplo exhibits aimed at the younger visitors.
"The kids love the city and the trains, but it all depends on the child or the parents," organiser and Rainbow Bricks member, Kevin Evans said.
Rainbow Bricks is a LEGO user group; a collective of about 120 enthusiasts who volunteer their time to create seven or eight exhibitions a year celebrating their love of the plastic bricks.
While they champion the product, they are not paid to endorse or promote it in any way.
It's the fact that you can just use your imagination as much as you want.- Rainbow Bricks member, Kevin Evans on the joy of LEGO
This is the second year for the exhibition which is also run as a fundraiser for Barrington Public School.
Money raised from the event will go towards the creation of a new infants playground at the school, a project with a total budget of around $80,000.
Last year's Barrington Brickfest was able to donate $6000 to the school, and with a bigger show scheduled for this year's event, they're hoping for a few more through the doors to help with the fundraising.
"We're only a small school so to get community involvement is massive for us, because otherwise we wouldn't be able to raise the funds that we've been able to raise," Barrington Public P and C member, Amy Sansom said.
"Especially having people like the Brickfest people come in and pretty much run it for us takes a lot of pressure off a very small P and C."
For Kevin and the crew from Rainbow Bricks, it's all about creating goodwill while having some good fun.
"Our exhibitors are all volunteers who give up their time to build and display what they've built, with all the profits from the day to go to the P and C," Kevin said.
"We all love the brick, but if at the same time we can give back to the community, whether it's a school or a hospital, then that's good."
