Topping the charts in go-karts; father and son duos shine

After years of getting the top spots in motorbike racing in Kempsey, three local boys have found a new challenge in go-karting, excelling yet again.
Seasoned racers in motorbikes, Chayse Trappel and Noah Lees took up go-kart racing about two years ago.
"The boys have just really excelled since moving to go-karts," father Andrew Trappel said. Mr Trappel is also adding to his trophy collection via the world of karts.
"This is only our second year," he said.
Their local club is Port Macquarie, but while the club is rebuilding, the three local men have been racing with Manning Valley Kart Club at Wingham.
The Trappel father and son duo have started 2024 off well, both being coined winners in their first club day for the year.
Chayse was recently named Rookie Champion and Junior Champion at Manning Valley, while his dad, Andrew, took out first place in his class in Tag Restricted Heavy.
Noah Lees has made a name for himself winning numerous kart titles last year.
Throughout 2023 Noah and his dad Matt travelled to Lismore, Tamworth, Coffs Harbour, Wingham, Port Macquarie, Ipswich, Newcastle and Eastern Creek to compete in various events.
He won the Karting New South Wales State title event held in Tamworth as well at the City of Sydney Titles at Eastern Creek.
"Noah had numerous first place finishes throughout the year," father Matt Lees said.
"It was a very successful year for him in only his second year karting after making the switch from motorbike racing at the end of 2022."
Noah races in the 125cc class called TAG Heavy which is a premier class within the karting scene. 2024 will see Noah focusing on bigger events.
"In February we travelled back to Eastern Creek to defend his 2023 City of Sydney title," Matt said.
"Noah won the final, however was handed a second place penalty for exceeding track limits so was relegated to third position."
I swing the spanners in the pits and Noah does the driving on the track- Father Matt Lees
This year Noah will compete in both Karting Australia and Karting State titles in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria, and one round of the Australian Kart Championship (national series).
Like the Trappels, the Lees father and son duo get to enjoy the sport together.
"I swing the spanners in the pits and Noah does the driving on the track," Matt said.
"It's a great way to spend time with Noah going away."
Matt says his son constantly exceeds his expectations.
"I'm very proud of what he has achieved and hope this year he can go bigger and better," he said.
"We are a small team in a sport where there are a lot of "big fish". I'm proud of his discipline and commitment to the sport."
Noah trains at the gym every day including the weekends.
"When we aren't away racing we are practising at the kart track at Port Macquarie or Wingham," he said.
Andrew and Chayse are looking forward to racing their Tony Karts in Port Macquarie this weekend, Saturday March 2 and Sunday March 3 for the first round for club championships.
Both Chayse and Noah keep up with their motorbikes, heading to Kempsey's Grass Track when they get the time from karting.
