Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

New member appointed to MidCoast audit committee

By Staff Reporters
February 28 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new external member has been appointed to the MidCoast Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee (ARIC), following a decision at the February ordinary meeting of council, earlier this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.