Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Universities Accord a win for regional communities

By Staff Reporters
February 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Federal Education Minister Jason Clare has released the highly-anticipated Universities Accord final report, billing it as a "blueprint" to change higher education for decades to come.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.