Have your say on short term rental accommodation review

I encourage everyone who has an interest to contribute to the NSW Government's review of short-term rental accommodation as possible step toward addressing the housing crisis.
Lack of sufficient housing is having a very real impact on families everywhere, including in the MidCoast. It also flows through with adverse impacts on our local businesses and the local economy.
At the same time, short-term rentals are vital for our local tourism industry. There is a need for balance in the area of short-term housing and the State Department is seeking your views.
I'm hopeful the review will find a sensible balance between these two important issues.
It is important for residents and businesses to have a say which can be done at www.yoursaytweed.com.au/shorttermrental
Unfortunately, the ongoing inclement weather is delaying some of our projects, especially roadworks. I understand it is frustrating for residents. It is also frustrating for our project teams.
The rain and humidity have also caused an explosion of vegetation growth and the outdoor teams are doing their best to keep up with the never ending mowing around the region.
Having said this, I need to acknowledge the tremendous amount of mowing that is done by our volunteers. There would be far less mowing without them.
We have just released the program for the 2024 NSW Seniors Festival.
There is a variety of different activities, workshops, talks and games days and best of it is entirely free.
NSW Seniors Festival is the largest celebration of seniors in the southern hemisphere.
Make sure you check out the schedule of events at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/SeniorsFest
