Old Bar community news: passing of an eccentric

A very active eccentric person with a very public profile has recently died.
Stewart Scott-Irving would be well known by many, particularly when set up beside his small red car on Manning River Drive and other locations around Taree and Old Bar. The car, and its predecessor, the silver blue station wagon, were extensively sign written, by hand, with a range of causes he was supporting. Almost always he was donning his bandanna and yellow "Australia" t-shirt.
A retired Steiner school and high school teacher, Stewart fought or supported many local, national and international causes, taking many matters through the court system as far as the High Court of Australia, on one occasion. He conducted his own legal proceedings. He had a very strong social conscience.
Stewart took an active interest in politics, having been an endorsed Labor candidate in Queensland many years ago and since then, standing numerous times as an independent candidate for state and federal Parliament and the Senate.
For many years, until its closing, Stewart was a volunteer at the Old Bar Community Technology Centre (CTC) where he was always happy to assist clients with any problems they might be experiencing.
A number of his friends, including many former volunteers at the CTC, met up recently at the Village Cafe to remember Stewart, who was diagnosed with an aggressive leukaemia only in December 2023, leading to his hospitalisation and death earlier in February.
Wednesday, March 13 from 1pm to 3.30pm: celebrate with a unique and engaging project which promises an exploration of the magical world of crystal pigments, resulting in visually striking creations that captivate the eye. Meet at the picnic tables at Old Bar Reserve.
Friday, March 22 from 10am to 11am: celebrate with an introduction to ballroom dancing workshop. Glide into the world of grace and poise. Perfect for beginners and those curious about ballroom dance, this workshop offers a friendly and welcoming environment to learn the fundamental steps, movements, and rhythms of classic ballroom styles. Whether you're looking to pick up a new hobby, improve your dance skills, or simply have a fun time, this workshop is your ticket to a magical world of dance. Meet at picnic tables at Old Bar Reserve. Please wear comfortable enclosed shoes and bring a water bottle. Workshop provided by Manning Valley U3A.
Bookings essential for both events. Phone MidCoast Libraries 6592 5290 or email library.events@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
Craft@Old Bar next meeting is on Wednesday, March 6, and as Easter is rapidly approaching Jan and Pat will guide us through making a card for this special occasion.
Bring cards, papers, your craft kit and any special embellishments you would like to use.
Further information is available from 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005.
If you are new to the area or perhaps have been thinking about joining us for a while, we meet on the first, third and fifth Wednesday of each month, school holidays excepted.
Our venue is the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, Old Bar, time 11am to 2pm.
Please bring your lunch; tea and coffee provided.
