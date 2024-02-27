Old Bar community news: passing of an eccentric

Friday, March 22 from 10am to 11am: celebrate with an introduction to ballroom dancing workshop. Glide into the world of grace and poise. Perfect for beginners and those curious about ballroom dance, this workshop offers a friendly and welcoming environment to learn the fundamental steps, movements, and rhythms of classic ballroom styles. Whether you're looking to pick up a new hobby, improve your dance skills, or simply have a fun time, this workshop is your ticket to a magical world of dance. Meet at picnic tables at Old Bar Reserve. Please wear comfortable enclosed shoes and bring a water bottle. Workshop provided by Manning Valley U3A.