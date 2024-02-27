Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
Council

From garage sales to bulky waste collections

By Staff Reporters
February 27 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied.
Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council residents turned their stash of unwanted items into cash during the annual Garage Sale Trail last November.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.