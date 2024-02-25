Life saving emergency app for offline locations

The Mid Coast has a fair amount of flood prone land and whilst in the midst of storm and bushfire season, residents and visitors to the region are encouraged to download the free Emergency+ application (app) to their mobile phones.
The app allows for location accuracy, even when offline, which is critical for triple zero (000) call takers to respond to an emergency quickly.
The app works across Australia, using GPS functionality built into smartphones to help a 000 caller provide location details required to mobilise emergency services.
The quicker an accurate location is established the sooner emergency services can be dispatched and render assistance.
The majority of 000 calls originate from mobile phones today, however there can be issues with low or no service, poor data connection, or hard to distinguish locations.
Emergencies can happen in places that are difficult for a caller to describe such as an unmarked stretch of beach, bush track, or unfamiliar road, to outside crowded sports stadium.
The app has included the "what3words" functionality to assist in identifying caller location for emergency service respondents.
When callers need to report an emergency in hard-to-find locations, the Emergency+ application gives them the option to tell emergency services their location, either in the form of their closest street address, their GPS coordinates or their what3words address.
The system has given every three square metres on earth a unique three-word identifier, known as a what3words address.
These addresses are as accurate as GPS coordinates and are simpler than latitude and longitude coordinates.
Unlike street addresses, what3words addresses work offline, so can be used in remote areas with poor data connection.
Users of Emergency+ are also able to 'drop a pin' to fix their location on the application's map.
The Emergency+ app and enhancements mean Triple zero (000) callers can confirm their exact location quickly and accurately to emergency services.
