Author's works span all the way from 'Neighbours' to historical novels

Local author and one-time Neighbours storyliner, Kevin Radley is looking to take readers on a journey back in time with his third book, Rabbit Town.
The Harrington resident has written an historical fiction novel that begins in the great depression of the early 1930s before spanning several generations, along with more than a few plot twists.
Characters and events are interwoven against an ever changing society, from depression-era deprivation to the social upheaval of the 1960s.
The project took Kevin about four years to complete and is his third novel to date.
Despite his previous career as a high school science and agriculture teacher, writing fiction has long since been a part of Kevin's life.
While attending university, Kevin found a job working during his semester breaks doing odd jobs for television production company, Reg Grundy.
After finishing university and a stint travelling the country, Kevin took up a job as an editorial officer for the Department of Agriculture. Throughout this period he continued writing fiction, and when an opportunity to further his passion came up he jumped at it.
"I always had a love of writing and while I was travelling I wrote a lot of stories, then when came back a new television show was coming out with Reg Grundy called Neighbours," Kevin said.
"I knew people at Reg Grundy's so I threw my hat in the ring and I got to start there as a storyliner with Neighbours."
After the show was dropped by Channel 7 before being picked up by Channel 10, Kevin moved on and picked up his original career path of teaching.
Kevin and his wife moved to Harrington five years ago following a very short search of favourable locations in which to spend their retirement.
The couple planned on experiencing a series of short stays at various locations before deciding on a final destination.
However, things changed after they fell in love with the Mid Coast region.
"We had a grand plan of moving anywhere in Australia, with going somewhere different once a month to try it out and have a look," Kevin said.
"We came up to the Manning in our first week of what was going to be a three year process and that was it, we decided to stay."
Kevin's book Rabbit Town will be available from February 29 and is available through all good book stores or directly from Kevin's website: kevinradleyauthor.com.
