UPDATE: Five arrested following high speed car chase along Pacific Highway

UPDATE:
The four of the five teenagers who were arrested in Taree yesterday, Wednesday, February 21 following two high-speed car chases along the Pacific Highway, have appeared in children's court.
The pursuit, which started in Bulahdelah, and ended in Taree, included two 15-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl.
The driver, a 15-year-old boy, was charged with aggravated break enter and steal, police pursuit, drive conveyance without consent of owner and breach of bail, while his 15-year-old accomplice was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence in company steal more than $60,000.
One 14-year-old boy was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence in company steal more than $60,000, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, possess prohibited drug and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, while the other 14-year-old was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and drive conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The 17-year-old girl was charged with goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
All four boys were refused bail to appear before appearing in court, while the girl was granted conditional bail to appear before the children's court on Wednesday, March 7.
EARLIER:
Five teenagers have been arrested and taken to Taree Police Station following a high speed car chase along the Pacific Highway this morning, Wednesday, February 21.
The teens, four boys aged 15 and 17-years and a 17-year-old girl were detected by traffic and Highway patrol command officers near Bulahdelah at approximately 9am.
When officers tried to stop the grey BMW hatchback, which they believed had been stolen from Forster on Tuesday night, a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later near Wootton due to safety concerns.
Officers attached to the Manning Great Lakes Police District successfully deployed road spikes north of Nabiac, before a second pursuit was initiated on the highway south of Taree.
Before entering Taree the vehicle swerved into a road guard barrier before coming to stop on Spence Street, Taree.
Police allege the teens attempted to flee from the vehicle but were arrested.
All five have been charged with aggravated break, enter and steal and further charges for being in the stolen vehicle.
The driver, a 15-year old male from Forster, was charged with police pursuit (not stop and drive at speed).
Bail has been refused, and the teenagers will appear before Taree Childrens' Court.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
