Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
What's on

Circa Cairns brings The Wet to Manning Entertainment Centre

February 27 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Circa Cairns to bring 'The Wet' to the Manning Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied.
Circa Cairns to bring 'The Wet' to the Manning Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied.

Circa Cairns, a contemporary circus arts and physical theatre troupe, is bringing its touring production of The Wet to the Manning Entertainment Centre on March 8, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.