Circa Cairns brings The Wet to Manning Entertainment Centre

Circa Cairns, a contemporary circus arts and physical theatre troupe, is bringing its touring production of The Wet to the Manning Entertainment Centre on March 8, 2024.
Circa Cairns is a proudly First Nations-led contemporary circus ensemble, based in regional Queensland, dedicated to creating bold art from the nexus of place and culture.
The Wet has been created on country across Far North Queensland in response to the landscape and endless yarns with community.
Drawing on these ancient stories of the wet tropics, this dynamic acrobatic show thrills while connecting everyone to country.
From the moment the green ant's journey to higher ground till the final breaking of the storm, The Wet connects you to place and immerses you in the hot damp.
Conceived by Harley Mann (Wakka Wakka) and embodied by the Circa Cairns ensemble, The Wet is a powerfully enduring circus, dripping with culture.
While the troupe is in Taree, they will be doing a workshop with 20 Indigenous students at Taree High School on March 7.
