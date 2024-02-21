Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Tinonee Topics: New history book on Nabiac

By Pam Muxlow
February 22 2024 - 10:00am
Presentation of the base of The John Gollan mast from Mr and Mrs Nicholson to members of Tinonee Historical Society. Picture by Pam Muxlow.
Well this week hasn't been so exciting or hectic as that of the previous week, but I still had many folk congratulate John and I after seeing our 50th anniversary write ups in the Manning River Times, for which I am very happy with the way it all turned out. I bought a few more papers than I usually do as I will be sending off copies to special friends who were unable to make it to the memorable event.

