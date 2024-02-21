Tinonee Topics: New history book on Nabiac

Well this week hasn't been so exciting or hectic as that of the previous week, but I still had many folk congratulate John and I after seeing our 50th anniversary write ups in the Manning River Times, for which I am very happy with the way it all turned out. I bought a few more papers than I usually do as I will be sending off copies to special friends who were unable to make it to the memorable event.
On Tuesday morning friends and fellow members of Tinonee Historical Society and Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall Committee, presented me with a lovely gold gerbera and mauve iris arrangement with gold bows which delighted me no end.
I purchased a recently updated edition on the history of Nabiac co-written by brothers Stuart and Bruce Weller, building on the original works of the late Lionel Gilbert who was a school teacher at Nabiac Central School when they and my older brothers were students.
The book will have it's official release at the Wallamba Show on Saturday, March 9 and I am sure they will be doing another reprint.
My late grandfather, John Greaves, who ran the butcher's shop in the town from early 1930, gets a mention so it has a special note for my family history.
Well done to the brothers, for we all need to keep our past as well as the present happenings available for all to read and for the next generation coming on.
The monthly meeting was held on February 20.
Members paused to remember the recent passing of well known local signwriter Jim Nesbitt, who in the early days of the Museum had done the signwriting on the building and several small signs. Thoughts also were extended to member Kath Jones on the recent passing of her son Jarrod.
Minutes were distributed and read and the members are planning a celebration to mark the "coming of age" of the museum - yes 21 years in operation come September 29. Nothing has been finalised but thoughts are along the lines of an open day with a barbecue have been suggested.
The recent visit by the Taree Antique Classic Car Club was very successful and we hope other groups might take the opportunity to come and see what the Museum has on show.
Following the meeting, members received a visit from Grahame Nicholson and his wife who made a presentation of the base of a mast that once stood on the deck of "The John Gollan", a locally constructed sailing ship from the Gollan shipyard in Tinonee that traded for many years along our Mid North Coast.
The flagpole in the Museum grounds is that of the top part of the mast and it once was the flagpole in the Horace Dean Memorial Park until the council at the time deemed it unsafe and replaced it with a new modern metal one.
The new Nabiac History book was also shown off by member Pam and it has been decided to purchase one for our research section.
Get well wishes go out to member Barry who is not enjoying the best of health and all wish him a speedy recovery and back with us real soon.
Last Saturday morning a number of ladies from Taree Quota Club travelled to Wingham to join members of Wingham RSL Sub-branch at Anzac Place to inspect the installation of the Quota Club's lasting gift to the community of The Soldier and his dog - a wonderful memorial which is hoped will continue to envoke the service and 'Fighting Spirit" of Australia which has been given so we can all enjoy the freedom we have today.
