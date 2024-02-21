Four arrested following car chase along Pacific Highway

Four teenagers have been arrested and taken to Taree Police Station following car chase along the Pacific Highway this morning, Wednesday, February 21.
The teens, four boys aged 15 and 17-years and a 17-year-old girl were detected by traffic and Highway patrol command officers near Bulahdelah at approximately 9am.
When officers tried to stop the grey BMW hatchback, which they believed had been stolen, a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
Officers attached to the Manning Great Lakes Police District successfully deployed road spikes north of Nabiac, before a second pursuit was initiated on the highway south of Taree.
The vehicle came to a stop on Spence Street, Taree, and all five occupants were arrested.
They were all taken to Taree Police Station where they are assisting police with their inquiries.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
