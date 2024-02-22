Lansdowne Uniting Church celebrates its centenary

The Lansdowne Uniting Church will celebrate 100 years with its Centenary Celebration Service which will be held at the Church (10 Central Lansdowne Road) on Sunday, February 25 from 2pm.
The service will be followed by afternoon tea. All are welcome to attend. For catering purposes, advise of your attendance to either Elsie Everingham on 6556 7133 or Fay Warren on 6556 7240.
Open Music Day
The Lansdowne Open Music Day is on Sunday, February 25 at the Lansdowne Community Hall. Music begins at 11am. Barbecue, tea, coffee, cold drinks, and cakes will be available to purchase. Only gold coin entry. Phone Jennie on 0431 347 772 for further information.
Café for a Day
The Lansdowne Community Hall committee will be holding their annual Café for a Day event on Wednesday, March 13. This day is an immensely popular event so make sure you mark the date on your calendars.
Their Community Hall Market Day will be on the Saturday, March 30.
Upper Lansdowne Hall
The Upper Lansdowne Hall is open on the last Sunday of each month (except December) from 10am until noon. This month is February 25. Tea, coffee and cake are available. Drop in and catch up with all the local gossip. Take along your excess home grown or homemade produce to sell or swap or come along to buy some fresh local produce.
Lansdowne Public School
NAPLAN assessments for Lansdowne School Years 3 and 5 classes will take place from Wednesday, March 13.
Cross country carnival is on Thursday, February 29. The course will be run on school grounds. Running will commence at 9.30am and should conclude by 11am. Upper Lansdowne Public School will be joining us for the running of the cross country. Parents and carers are welcome to come along for the morning.
Every Tuesday Mr Matty from the Australian Children's Music Foundation will be spending time in each Lansdowne School classroom teaching all things music. They have started off with the djembe drums and have shown a lot of interest and excitement. For more information on this amazing program go to acmf.com.au.
Bowls
On Saturday, February 17 Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club bowls team defeated Old Bar 9-1 (master-board score 60-55) on their home turf in a match played in good spirits by both sides.
The win promotes Lansdowne to third on the Grade 6 pennant ladder and within reach of next week's opponent, competition leaders Tuncurry Beach who will host the fixture.
