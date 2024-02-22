Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Lansdowne Uniting Church celebrates its centenary

By Margaret Haddon
February 23 2024 - 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ivan Brown takes the stage at the Lansdowne Open Music Day in January 2024. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Ivan Brown takes the stage at the Lansdowne Open Music Day in January 2024. Picture by Scott Calvin.

The Lansdowne Uniting Church will celebrate 100 years with its Centenary Celebration Service which will be held at the Church (10 Central Lansdowne Road) on Sunday, February 25 from 2pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.