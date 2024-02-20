Semi-finalists decided in Manning minor grade cricket competitions

THE top four in the Manning T2 cricket competition has been decided going into the final round to be played on Saturday.
Bulahdelah is the runaway minor premier and has 80 points. Pacific Palms will be Bulahdelah's major semi-final opponents in a fortnight as Palms should finish second. Palms have 70 points and are four clear of the two Old Bar teams, Eggins and Cellars so mathematically could still drop a spot.
However, Palms meet last placed Great Lakes on Saturday and would be heavily favoured to secure a win.
Old Bar Eggins had a comfortable win over Bulahdelah in last weekend's penultimate round. Batting first Old Bar made 182, with Anthony Turner clubbing 82 from 89 balls with four boundaries and four sixes.
Bulahdelah managed 135 in response. Logan Rees and Ben Witchard both finished with 2/12 for Old Bar.
Teams fifth to eighth will play for the T3 premiership. They'll be Taree United (57 points), Old Bar Tavern (51), Taree West Sixers (37) and Wingham (30).
Taree West Thunder (19) and Great Lakes (15) will play their final games of the summer on Saturday.
Young Christian Paterson took his 2nd 5fa for the season for Old Bar Cellars at Chris Dempsey Oval.
He claimed 5/14 off 8 including a double wicket maiden. He has taken 23 wickets this season.
Nine bowlers have claimed five wicket hauls for the Old Bar T2 sides this season. They are Dom Riley (3), Christian Paterson (2), Ethan Sheather, Tim Rees, Stephen Whitbread and Adam Whittaker.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.