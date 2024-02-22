Manning River Times
Taree and Moorland schools part of state wide funding for public preschools

By Staff Reporters
February 22 2024 - 12:00pm
Two Mid Coast schools are among the 49 regional and rural public schools across the state announced to receive funding for a new preschool.

