Taree and Moorland schools part of state wide funding for public preschools

Two Mid Coast schools are among the 49 regional and rural public schools across the state announced to receive funding for a new preschool.
The NSW government announced its plan to build 100 new public preschools co-located at public primary schools over the next three years.
One of the public schools included in the $769 million investment was Moorland Public School.
"It's really exciting. I think it's great for the community and we're really looking forward to having a preschool on site," Moorland Public School principal Lyn Schneider said.
"In the country we often find that students are coming to kindergarten without a preschool experience, and this will help make preschool available to all our families."
Another school from the area to receive funding for the program is Taree Public School, with relieving executive principal, Di Murray also voicing her support for the plan.
"Taree Public School welcomes the exciting news that more children and families will have access to high-quality early learning in the year before school.
"We will continue to consult and work with our community, our School Reference Group, inclusive of the Aboriginal Education Consultative Group, and local early childhood services to support strong relationships, quality learning and transition experiences for each Kindergarten starter."
The government's decision to co-locate public preschools with existing schools aims to help families with cost-of-living pressures, ensure children are ready for kindergarten and avoid parents with more than one child travelling to multiple locations.
"We have been listening to and learning from families, communities and expert educators and teachers as we work towards universal preschool for every child in NSW," Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said.
"This is a long-term commitment, and we will work with the whole ECEC sector to support quality, equity, and access in a range of settings so that every child gets a strong start in life and learning."
Parents from other regional schools have said they support the idea of a preschool but have also voiced concerns surrounding parking, traffic management, how the preschool will run and other logistics.
In the country we often find that students are coming to kindergarten without a preschool experience, and this will help make preschool available to all our families.- Moorland Public School principal, Lyn Schneider
The sites were selected by a NSW Department Education Panel which considered multiple factors including educational need, projected preschool demand, child development and socioeconomic data.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said that this investment was the biggest spend on public preschools in NSW history.
"We made a commitment to build 100 public preschools because we understand the value of public education - and we believe that equity in education starts in the early years," she said.
"Postcodes should not act as a barrier to accessing the best start in life and every child should have access to high quality resources from a young age, including having access to preschool."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.