ReCommunity project connecting people impacted by disaster

The inaugural ReCommunity Project is underway throughout the Mid North Coast, reconnecting people through creative activities and events.
Supporting community recovery, the project aims to reach those impacted by years of drought, fire, COVID-19, and floods.
Creative programs for re-engagement and regeneration in the area are currently running across the Macleay, Hastings and Taree areas through Mid North Coast Community College (MNCCC).
"We believe that art, cultural and recreational activities play and important role in wellbeing and resilience," said Sue English, Mid North Coast Community College manager community engagement and MakerSpace.
"Although the total ongoing impact of COVID-19 across the Mid North Coast has not yet been published, it has been further impacted by the multiple natural disasters suffered by our region."
An upcoming event as part of the program is an eight-week film making program for youth aged 13-18, titled Recording Stories - The art of documentary making.
The project begins on Wednesday, February 21 from 4pm - 6.30pm and runs to Wednesday, April 10 at Mid North Coast Community College, 78 Wynter Street, Taree.
Participants will need to bring an iphone or android phone. Apps and programs used for editing will be free open-source programs. All other resources will be provided.
The program is open to youth with all levels of experience from beginners.
The ReCommunity Project is taking place across Kempsey, Port Macquarie, and Taree with all local councils supporting the programs.
For more information on the ReCommunity Project visit www.mncccmakerspace.org.au/recommunity-project.
