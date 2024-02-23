NRL stars visit St Joeys as part of Road to Regions initiative

SOUTH Sydney forward Ben Lovett and former Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks prop Aiden Tolman visited St Joseph's Primary School Taree as part of the NRL's Road to Regions program.
Lovett made his NRL debut with the Rabbitohs last season while Tolman played 317 games in a career that started at the Storm in 2008 and finished at the Sharks in 2022.
It was almost a homecoming for Tolman, who played his junior football with Smithtown Tigers and represented Group Two against Group Three as an under 18.
The Road to Regions initiative targets regional and remote areas of Australia and New Zealand with the specific objective to support and empower rugby league communities, to ensure their success and to grow the game.
These visits include targeted educational programs at schools, visits to junior rugby league clubs, meet and greets, development opportunities (coaching and refereeing updates), and participation in local community events.
