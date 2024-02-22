Steve's seven good reasons to celebrate

HE'S 49 and admits to being in the twilight of his cricketing days.
However, Wingham seamer Steve Allwood produced his best bowling figures when he claimed 7/19 in the Manning T1 clash against Gloucester last Saturday.
He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week and was nominated by Wingham Cricket Club.
"I took seven for 40 odd back when I was playing in England, but this was my first A-grade 5/fa for Wingham,'' he said.
He described the performance as "just one of those days".
"Everything seemed to go my way. The ball swung a bit and I managed to get it in the right areas,'' he said.
"And everyone else caught really well for me.''
Allwood's having a memorable season. He took his first hat-trick, while he also notched his 100th A-grade (or T1) match for Wingham a fortnight ago.
"Getting seven in one go helps,'' he laughed.
"But this is my best season with Wingham. The hat-trick was the first in any cricket, so that was good.''
This was against Great Lakes. Allwood said he wasn't unduly nervous when he came into bowl the hat-trick delivery.
"I've been on plenty of hat-tricks in my life, so I just tried to bowl in the right area and on this occasion it worked out,'' he said.
His team-mates were more excited, he said.
"The rest of the team were brilliant. They celebrated with me and it was like we'd won the grand final.''
Originally from the Isle of Wight, Allwood met his wife, an Australian, while she was working in England. They were married in Australia and moved here full-time in 2010.
He started playing with Wingham soon after.
"I haven't looked back, I love playing cricket here and I love the area,'' Allwood said.
He started playing cricket when he was 11.
"I think I was walking past the local club, the juniors were training and I joined in,'' he said.
"I've always been a bowler who likes to bat, although the batting's not too good at the moment.''
However, Allwood admits the current four team T1 competition is "a bit disappointing". Unless there's a major form reversal it appears a given that Wingham and Taree United will play the grand final.
"It was really good when we had the (Mid North Coast) premier league a few years ago. We had plenty of teams and the cricket was really strong,'' he said.
"Apparently some of the other teams didn't like the travel, but we didn't mind it here in Wingham.
"Hopefully something will be sorted out for next season and we get a couple of extra teams. We've played the same sides five times this year and it gets a bit repetitive.''
He may be nearing his half century in years, but Allwood has not in any hurry to retire.
"I love it,'' he said.
"So while the body holds out, I'll keep playing.''
