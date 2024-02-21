Visually stunning Circartus show 'Creatures' a sell out

A recent show by Wingham circus troupe, Circartus, in the Beryl Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre saw all four performances sell out.
Titled Creatures, the show featured aerials, groundwork and physical theatre to showcase the skill of the artists, aged from five years old to late 50s.
There were no fancy sets as backdrops for the performers. Instead, creative use was made of light, shadows and music, some of it composed by local musicians.
