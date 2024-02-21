Local Landcare soon to advertise new paid positions

Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare Connection (MC2T) will soon be advertising for a new part-time local landcare coordinator (LLC) to drive initiatives in the upper Manning and Karuah valleys.
The new coordinator will join the existing team of three LLCs and two other project officers, working with volunteers and landholders in the district.
The new position has been made possible with funding under the NSW Landcare Enabling Program.
In the Mid Coast, this means enhancement of the existing support for Landcare groups and activities throughout the district as well as the introduction of new support roles.
In addition to the new LLC, another new role for the Mid Coast will be an administration support officer who will support Landcare staff and network committees. A second position is being created in the Hunter district and both will be working closely with a Hunter and Mid Coast Regional Landcare Coordinator (RLC).
The NSW government has committed funds until June 30, 2027. This comprehensive support program will be managed jointly by Local Land Services and Landcare NSW.
In urban and coastal areas, Landcare supports groups and volunteers who are keen to protect their local environment, working together on public land.
In the Mid Coast they will enjoy enhanced natural resource management training, recognition and site planning provided by an LLC in conjunction with agencies and land managers.
Rural landholders in the Mid Coast are always keen for information on ways to build productivity and local food production, while also protecting and restoring wildlife habitats and building landscape resilience. More guidance from the Landcare team will support and enhance these local connections and shared initiatives.
Landcare will also be able to engage more on disaster preparedness and recovery in rural areas, to help communities in more isolated places be better prepared for extreme events, by collaborating in agency programs.
