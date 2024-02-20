Clean Up Australia Day with OzFish at Manning Point

OzFish Manning Chapter are hosting their annual Clean Up Australia Day event at Manning Point Boat ramp on Sunday, March 3.
"We would love to see as many members as possible from our community who all share a love of fishing and a commitment to environmental stewardship," Taylah Kirk, senior project officer with OzFish said.
The event runs from 10am to 12pm, meeting that the Manning Point Boat Ramp.
OzFish will supply all clean up equipment but participants are asked to please bring a hat and water bottle.
All of the litter we collect will be sorted, analysed and uploaded to the Australian Marine Debris Imitative Database with the aim of stopping the flow of rubbish at its.
"This step is critically important, ensuring we tackle the issue of litter head on before it ends up in our waterways and environments," Ms Kirk said.
"It will be a fun family activity for everyone to get involved in and we encourage participants to bring along their rod or kayak for a fun afternoon on the water afterwards."
Prizes of an Estuary rod and reel combo and a yabby pump and sieve will also be available on the day.
Register at ozfish.org.au/clean-up-australia-day-2024.
