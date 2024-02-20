Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News
What's on

Clean Up Australia Day with OzFish at Manning Point

By Staff Reporters
February 21 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OzFish Manning Chapter are hosting their annual Clean Up Australia Day event at Manning Point Boat ramp on Sunday, March 3.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.