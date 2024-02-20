Bob Waller awarded Australia Day Achievement Medallion

The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch is fortunate to have a fully qualified and experienced advocate to represent veterans and assist them with their claims to the Department of Veterans' Affairs.
Robert (Bob) Waller is sub-branch vice president and a trustee. Bob retired from the army in 2016 after 35 years of service at the rank of major. He now works at least five days a week out of the sub-branch, where he has more than 300 clients, which include veterans interstate, and he is also advocates for Nabiac, Gloucester and Bulahdelah Sub-branches.
Bob also performs RSL military tributes at funerals in our area, is a secretary and treasurer for the Lower North Coast District Council, heads a welfare committee and trains others in courses here and outside the area. He is on teams reviewing legislation to ensure entitlements of veterans are being included, and the list goes on.
Sub-branch president, Jeff Early, nominated Bob for the Australia Day Achievement Medallion (a recognition from federal government departments) and the application was successful.
As Bob was away during the Australia Day weekend, this award, along with the Australia Day Award Certificate, was presented during the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch raffle night at Club Old Bar on February 11.
RSL NSW also asked that their very best wishes and congratulations on being chosen for this award by our sub-branch be passed on to Bob.
Why support your local RSL sub-branch ? They act positively for veterans and veterans' families, working in the community with social inclusion, advocacy, commemoration, camaraderie, fundraising, and support.
Advocates help provide essential support to veterans claiming liability and compensation from the Department of Veterans' Affairs. Volunteer advocates work out of RSL sub-branches. The RSL has a proud history of advocating for the health and wellbeing of its members, veterans, and their families. RSL NSW remains a strong and relevant voice for veterans and those in the Defence community.
You may know already that it is Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 3. There are two events running in this area, and you and your colleagues and friends are encouraged to participate and spread the word.
Manning Coastcare Group is hosting a clean-up at Old Bar from 8am to 11am. Meet in Old Bar Park between the Surf Lifesaving Club and caravan park. Participants will spread out from there to clean up the beach and surrounds, including beachside road verges. Site supervisor is Anne Rorke.
OzFish Manning Chapter volunteers are working at Manning Point from 10am to 12pm. Join like-minded individuals who share a love for fishing and a commitment to environmental stewardship to clean up around the Manning Point foreshore. Together we're not just picking up litter, we're forging connections that amplify the impact of our actions.
When you dedicate your time to cleaning up our shorelines and riverbanks, you're not only preventing plastic and debris from harming marine life, you're also creating change and inspiring others to follow suit.
All the litter collected will be sorted and counted, then entered into the Australian Marine Debris Database which is used by researchers to inform future reduction opportunities. Any fishing-related waste will also be sorted and recycled where possible through the Tackle Loop program.
This event is also a Yabby Trap Drop Spot. Bring down any old and unwanted opera house yabby traps and swap it for an Oar-Gee Plow lure at the event to support sustainable fishing practices. Opera house nets are now illegal in NSW and those collected will be recycled into useful products for anglers, with the proceeds being used to support habitat restoration.
Please bring water bottle, closed shoes, hat and sunscreen. Attendees are also welcome to bring their kayaks or boats to assist with the clean up on the water. Meet at the Manning Point Boat Ramp.
The recently erected electronic signs on Old Bar Road tell us that reconstruction of another section of Old Bar Road is to commence on March 4 and last until July 17. Although this will cause delays for the traffic flow, it will be worth it to have a better surface to travel on. It appears that the section between Red Gum Road and the 50km/h town limit is the section to be worked on.
This means that the only section remaining for a makeover is between Saltwater Road and Manning Point Road, although the section just west of Saltwater Road has not endured well, with several patches having to be undertaken.
Old Bar will again celebrate World Day of Pray at Our Lady of Fatima Church, next Friday, March 1 at 10am. The theme of the event this year is "Bearing with one another in love" and has been prepared by the Christian women of Palestine. Christians make up only two per cent of the population in this area.
Women and men of all denominations traditionally attend this service and all are welcome.
The World Day of Prayer is an international ecumenical Christian laywomen's initiative. It is run under the motto "Informed Prayer and Prayerful Action," and is celebrated annually in more than 170 countries on the first Friday in March. The movement aims to bring together women of various races, cultures and traditions in a yearly common Day of Prayer, as well as in closer fellowship, understanding and action throughout the year.
The very successful and popular markets at the beach are on again this Sunday. The markets have grown in popularity recently. Pop along and see what is on offer. A wide range of goods is offered for sale.
