Crowdy Head members named junior surf life savers of the year

IN the realm of surf life saving (SLS), there exists inspirational young Australians who are recognised through the Junior Lifesaver of the Year (JLOTY) Award.
This prestigious award enables clubs and branches to acknowledge their under 14 members' achievements and the contributions they have made to all levels of SLS, as well as within the community, in their first year after graduating from the 5-13 year old Nippers' programs.
Each surf season, SLSNSW seeks nominations from the 11 branches along our coastline for the state Junior Lifesaver of the Year Award and Development Program.
The 2024 Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch (LNCSLSB) winners were announced in a ceremony at Crowdy Head Surf Club.
The presentations were made by Jen Golding commented and Paige Sharp, Newcastle Permanent member service officer.
"It's a great source of pride for Newcastle Permanent to have partnered the LNCSLSB for 17 years. Today, we acknowledge and celebrate junior life savers for their contribution, commitment and dedication,'' Jen said.
"It is my absolute pleasure to be here announcing this year's Newcastle Permanent JLOTY award recipients - Calista Elmer from Crowdy Head and Blake Stewart, also from Crowdy Head."
LNCSLSB director of youth and member services, Lorraine Morgan, said, "Along with other SLSNSW branch winners, Calista and Blake will progress to the SLSNSW development camp at The Collaroy Centre on Sydney's Northern Beaches from Wednesday April 24 to Friday, April 26.
"They will be involved in physical challenges, presentations and discussions, activities and scenarios that require leadership, teamwork and communication.
"Best of all, the development camp is an opportunity for Calista and Blake to meet other like-minded young surf lifesavers from across NSW and be part of a fun experience. At the conclusion of the program, and an interview process, the SLSNSW state junior life savers of rthe year winners will be announced."
