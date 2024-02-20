Ferris and Weeks sink Great Lakes with match winning partnership

A 68 run partnership between captain Josh Ferris and veteran Lawrie Weeks proved a match winner for Taree United in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Great Lakes at Chatham.
Chasing 145 the minor premiers had crashed to 5/67 when Weeks and Ferris joined forces. Ferris was particularly aggressive, clubbing five boundaries and a six in a run-a-ball innings of 54 not out. Weeks was more subdued, but made an important unbeaten 15 from 54 balls as United ran down the total for the loss of five wickets.
Earlier opening batter Dean Mills cracked 50 from 40 deliveries before the United run chase hit the wobbles. United crashed from 1/30 to 5/67 after consistent David Webster tore through the middle order. Webster finished with 3/27 from eight overs.
United won the toss and bowled, however, Great Lakes openers Drew Townsend and Brendon Townsend put on 49. Drew fell to Tyler Abbott for 19 while Brendon went onto top score with 58 with three boundaries in a 98 ball stay at the crease.
However, Great Lakes failed to capitalise on the start, with a 25 from vice captain Ryan Clark the only other score of note as they made 145 from 39.5 overs. This was bolstered by 15 extras, including 13 wides.
Jackson Griffen bowled economically to finish with 1/13 for United from seven overs. Tash Abbott with 2/35 and Ricky Campbell, 2/24 with the major wicket takers.
WINGHAM seamer Steve Allwood's memorable T1 season continued when he ripped through the fragile Gloucester batting to take 7/19 in the clash at Wingham.
This saw the depleted Bushmen dismissed for 70 in reply to Wingham's hefty 8/274.
Allwood took the first two wickets and continued his onslaught from his 7.1 overs. The week before he played his 100th A-grade (or T1) game with the club.
Gloucester slumped to 4/6 before Sam Murray (26) and Ben Reynolds (19) took the score to 43. Aaron Hagenbach with 17 not out was the only other batter to contribute. Five failed to score.
Wingham batted first and helped themselves to 8/274 from their 40 overs.
Ben Cole made a hard hitting 59 while captain Dave Rees scored 55. Opener Ryan Morris made 35. Mick Stinson then chipped in with an unbeaten 42 while Anish vinju Arulmony scored 26 in a productive day for the Wingham batters.
Hagenbach with 3/36 was the most successful of the Gloucester bowlers, with the rest taking some punishment.
The final round of the season-proper will be played on Saturday, with Gloucester hosting United while Great Lakes and meeting Wingham at Tuncurry. Gloucester will have to upset United and hope Wingham defeats Great Lakes to claim third place. United will finish minor premiers.
