Manning under 15s claim a close grand final win over Hastings Green

MANNING under 15s are the Mid North Coast inter-district cricket champions after beating Hastings Green by two runs in a grand final dominated by bowlers.
Hastings Green elected to bowl after winning the toss and this was vindicated when some superb performances rattled the Manning top order,
Manning struggled to 5/25 before before a 49 run partnership between Rory Turner (17) and Gus Loretan (31 not out) helped the side to a modest total of 85.
Nate Downing was the pick of the Hastings Green bowlers, taking 4/8, while Ben Spencer (2/0) took some late wickets.
Similarly the Hastings top order also lost early wickets and were 3/12 before a 45 run partnership between Sam Pagotto (20) and Max Jordan (34 not out) appeared to set them on the path to victory.
Henry O'Connell (2/11 off 7) then took the key wicket of Ryan Eggert. Hastings were 6/72 at the 30 over drinks break before opening bowlers Gus Loretan (3/11) and Nick Kennewell (4/8) returned to attack the stumps, with the final three Hastings batters dismissed for ducks.
Unfortunately, a fine innings by Max Jordan wasn't quiet enough as Hastings were dismissed for 83, ending an absorbing final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.