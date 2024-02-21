Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Photos

Manning 13s complete unbeaten season with win over Macleay in grand final

By Mick McDonald
February 21 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photos Scott Calvin

AN unbeaten partnership of 39 between Beau Laurie (39) and Eoin Watkins (16) steered Manning to a six wicket win over Macleay Valley in the Mid North Coast junior inter-district cricket grand final played at the Johnny Martin Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.