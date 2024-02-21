Manning 13s complete unbeaten season with win over Macleay in grand final

AN unbeaten partnership of 39 between Beau Laurie (39) and Eoin Watkins (16) steered Manning to a six wicket win over Macleay Valley in the Mid North Coast junior inter-district cricket grand final played at the Johnny Martin Oval.
Manning completed the season with an unbeaten record. Beau and Eion came together with the score at 4/72 as Manning chased Macleay's innings of 120. Jesse Townsend had earlier made 29.
Jesse was also the best performed Manning bowler after Macleay won the toss and elected to bat.
Macleay was in dire trouble at 2/1 after Jesse claimed the two wickets. The middle order performed a rescue mission to take the total to 4/88, with Lucas Ballard (21), Harrison Simpson (27) and Cooper Rowsell (35) providing some stern resistance.
However, Jesse, Kobi Harris and Eion Watkins made short work of the tail. Jesse finished with 3/15, Eion 2/7, Kobi 2/0 while Carter Cox claimed 2/13. In all Manning used 10 bowlers.
