Manning bowlers on line in under 11 inter-district grand final win

MANNING under 11s restricted Hastings Green to just 45 runs in the Mid North Coast Junior Cricket inter-district grand final played at Taree Recreation Ground.
The unbeaten Manning was sent into bat and responded by making 8/125 from 28 overs.
Openers Harry Plummer (28) and Mitch Andrews (18) gave the side a solid start while Dane Laurie (17), Jake Harris (13) and Jack McLeod (14) made contributions.
Hunter McLeod (2/6) made early inroads to Hastings reply and the visitors were never really in the hunt.
Harry Plummer claimed 1/6 off four while Mitch Andrews finished with 1/2 off two.
Manning under 17s formidable batting lineup only made 114 after being sent in against Hastings in the final played at Laurieton.
Openers Rhys Summerville (32) and Austin Murray (7) gave the side a reasonable start of 29 but from there the batters struggled and at 8/66 it didn't look as though Manning would make three figures.
Brothers Broke (17) and Clae Wilson (15) then mounted a partial rescue mission with a 34 run partnership. Last batter in, Daniel Hitchings, was unbeaten on 10. The tally was bolstered by 15 extras.
Sam Collie struck early for Manning to have opener Jack Gough out for 9 with the score on 15. However, the rest of the batters were able to build sufficent partnerships to ensure Hastings won with only four wickets down.
Skipper Brad Jordan was unbeaten on 37, including three boundaries and a six.
