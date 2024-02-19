Rain again rules out Manning Valley Race Club meeting

MANNING Valley Race Club is waiting to hear whether it will pick up another meeting before its next scheduled one after two meetings were washed out in less than a week.
Last Friday's meeting was all set to go ahead on a heavy track until a late-morning downpour complicated things.
Stewards subsequently inspected the track and deemed it unsuitable for racing.
That wash-out followed the previous Sunday's meeting being called off following sustained heavy rain the previous day and overnight.
The next meeting scheduled for Taree is not until Tuesday, March 26, unless the club gets a new date to replace one of the washed-out meetings.
"Participants are asking me what might happen," MVRC CEO Damien Toose said.
"We've had no indication from Racing NSW at this stage about any potential for one of those meetings to be re-scheduled, but if that's a possibility at all I'm sure we'll know more by the end of this week.
"I'd say the Sunday meeting would be gone. The main race there was the Country Championships Preview and obviously the qualifier itself is scheduled for Tuncurry on Saturday, but as for the Friday meeting, it's unclear.
"We always planned to do some maintenance work on the track during the gap ahead of the March 26 meeting, but we'll just hold off on that for the time being while we wait to see if one of those meetings is re-scheduled.
"It's obviously frustrating to lose meetings, but it happens and all you can do is start planning towards the next one and that's March 26 for us at this stage."
