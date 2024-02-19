Council ensuring a safe dining experience in the Mid Coast

Anyone working in the food business, catering and hospitality industry is encouraged to attend a free food safety seminar later this month.
Conducted by MidCoast Council environmental health officers, the seminar will be held on Monday, February 26.
The seminar is designed to be beneficial for both business owners and their staff .
"A clean and safe dining experience is good for individual businesses and our region as a whole," MidCoast Council building and environmental health manager, David Battese said.
"With recent changes to food safety rules, it's important to make sure you're across the new food standards code requirements and keep well-informed about your obligations."
A key component of the new food standards code requires businesses to ensure all food handlers have completed a food safety training course, or have appropriate skills and knowledge, before they start handling high-risk foods.
The council seminar provides a great opportunity to help meet this requirement.
Councils play a pivotal role in educating communities about food safety standards and enforcing compliance with these standards.
This is an important responsibility because unsafe food can have severe health consequences and adversely impact the local hospitality industry.
Mr Battese explained that customers were more aware of the impact of hygiene than ever before, so making sure all staff members use safe food handling practices can have a big impact on return business.
The free seminar will be held at customer service and administration centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Bookings are essential as numbers are limited.
Register at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Eventbrite/Food-Safety-Seminar-776736779617 or call Council on 7955 7220.
