Punt on no pokies at pub

TAREE'S Royal Hotel will remain just that, a hotel, under its new owners - although there will be a significant change.
Milan Kumal, a director of Everest Hospitality, the group that recently purchased the Royal, gave this assurance, scotching rumours the pub would be converted into a restaurant.
However, Mr Kumal confirmed there'll be no poker machines in the hotel.
The Royal is Taree's oldest licensed premises. It has been in the same Victoria Street location since the 1800s.
Until the sale the Royal kept its poker machine room open to 3am most mornings. Mr Kumal admitted the machine-less hotel would be "a challenge". It'll be one of only a handful of hotels in the state not to have poker machines.
"Poker machines are the backbone of the pub industry now,'' he said.
"But our company is more into food and beverage. We know there is a niche in the market for that. As long as you sell good, cheap meals and cold beers, you should be right.''
Everest Hospitality also owns The Grill restaurant in Taree at the site of the former Taree City Bowling Club. The company purchased the property for $946,000 in 2022.
"The Royal will remain a classic pub,'' Mr Kumal said.
"There have been some rumours that we would move The Grill there, but that's not happening.''
He said the company wanted to introduce some "Sydney vibe" into the hotel and would look at entertainment options, including live music.
This will be Everest Hospitality's first venture into the hotel industry. The company owns a restaurant in Port Macquarie as well as The Grill in Taree. Mr Kumal wouldn't disclose how much the company paid for the Royal. He said the company hoped to take charge of the hotel in early March.
Jacinta Harvey, who Mr Kumal said had up to 30 years experience in the hotel industry, would be the Royal's new manager.
"As I said, this will be a new challenge and we're looking forward to it."
