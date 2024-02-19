Young forwards set to play first grade with Wingham Tigers this season

WINGHAM look set to use players from the club's under 18s in first grade this year in the Group Three Rugby League competition, captain-coach Mitch Collins said,
Collins said there's plenty of talent in the junior grade. Two players, back rower Lleyton Moore and prop Rick Carrington had a taste of first grade last season. Moore also played for a NSW under 17 invitational side against Warrington last year.
North Coast under 18 forward Jett Gilbert, the 2023 Group Three under 18 player of the season last year, looks set to get his first grade spurs this year, although Collins stressed all three will still be playing 18s.
"We're looking alright at this stage and if everyone stays fit we'll have as good a pack of forwards as any team in the comp,'' Collins said.
Prop Aaron Groom will return after missing last season while he recovered from knee reconstruction surgery. Representative forward forward Nathan Campbell, who captain-coached the Forster-Tuncurry Hawks in 2022, joined Wingham last season but didn't play a full game due to ongoing issues with an Achilles injury. Collins expects him to be a starter this year.
"We could be a light on for outside backs though,'' Collins said.
Winger Graham Lo from Papua New Guinea joined the Tigers late last season and made a big impression. However, he has returned home and the club is still in negotiations with him about the upcoming season.
Wingham had spoken to a number of players from outside the area, but Collins said the Tigers couldn't match the money on offer elsewhere.
The Tigers will play two trials, against Greta Branxton and Dungowan in Tamworth - the clash against Dungowan an annual affair.
Greta make the trip to Wingham on March 9 while the Tigers head over to Dungowan March 23.
"If had massive problems organising trials,'' Collins said.
"A couple of Group Two clubs and a couple of Newcastle pub sides have hit me up, but they all want to play in late February or early March when we're still six or seven weeks out from starting.''
Wingham will host Port City Breakers in the opening game of the season on Saturday, April 27. This will also be the official naming of the renovated grandstand at the Regional Bank Stadium (formerly Wingham Sporting Complex).
