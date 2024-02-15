Jane's aim is to grow women's football in zone's south

GROWING the women's game in the southern section of the zone is a goal for Jane Lynch, a new board member with Football Mid North Coast.
Jane, from Old Bar, will mix her new football responsibilities that also includes coaching at representative level with her position as Taree Old Bar Surf Club president.
Jane said women's football in the northern section of the zone (Hastings-Macleay) 'runs really well'.
"But I think there's room to grow the women's game big time in the south,'' she said.
"We've had the same women's competition here for the last 10 years. Not a lot of juniors are feeding through.''
Jane fears the code is 'hemorrhaging players' to other sports in the south. This is despite the profile the women's game gained last year through the success of the Matildas in the World Cup.
"I think that's due to a lack of change. For the past four years I've had the pleasure of coaching my niece, first at club level and then at WPL (women's premier league),'' she said.
"But this year she's not playing because she wants to have a crack at tackle rugby league. I think other sports are making inroads into women's football.''
She said there's no shortage of sports to play in this area.
"That's great, but we're all going after the same group of players. So we have to make football more attractive to both attract and keep players.''
Jane also wants to help the lot of volunteers.
"I know through surf life saving how much we expect from our volunteers,'' she said.
"We have to look at ways to improve our sport without lifting the burden on volunteers, who already have to do so much.
"We need to develop support networks to help volunteers.''
Jane's been involved with Old Bar Barbarians FC for most of her life - the last 20 as a coach. She also coaches the Mid Coast FC under 17s in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League (WPL).
'I've been involved in football as a coach and player and now I'm looking more at the governance side."
Jane said she thought 'long and hard' before nominating for the board, given her commitment to the surf club.
"I did a leadership course last year with Northern NSW (Football) and it was awesome. We were with a big group of referees and administrators and board members,'' she said.
"I went as a coach - I was still pushing myself in that sphere so I thought I could also push myself a bit more in governance, using the experience I've gained through the surf club.''
Jane said the two sporting seasons overlap and she'll have to deal with time constraints.
"There's no such thing as winter and summer sports now,'' she said.
"They're 12 months a year.
"We begin surf patrols in mid-September and don't stop until after Anzac Day. I'm coaching the WPL under 17s and that starts on February 24 so we began training before Christmas.''
She's been Old Bar Surf Club president for six years.
"I took over just before the first round of COVID and I haven't really had a normal year as president The first year we had the fires, the flood and then COVID," she said.
In between all that we've been managing the massive capital works at the (surf) club, she said.
"It would be nice to have a year where all we have to worry about is patrolling the beach and running the nippers.''
However, Jane acknowledges that any official can stay in a position too long.
She hopes to see out the building works at the club before stepping aside as president, although she will stay involved.
Her surf club and football roles almost collided last week.
"I had a surf club committee meeting and as soon as that was finished I had to jump into a (FMNC) board meeting on Zoom,'' she said.
She also had to go to Bathurst for a tournament with her WPL under 17s side last weekend and didn't arrive home until late on Monday. The WPL season is also kicking off earlier this year, so it will be in direct competition with the surf season.
"It's going to keep me busy, that's for sure,'' she smiled.
