SES recognises more than 1000 years of combined volunteer service

NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) volunteers from Forster to Nambucca have been recognised for a combined total of more than 1000 years of commitment to their communities over many decades.
A total of 19 volunteers received awards at a ceremony In Taree on Saturday, February 10, including Graeme and Wendy Ruff from the NSW SES Wingham Unit who were awarded the 45-year Long Service Award.
Graeme joined the NSW SES in 1977. There he met future wife, Wendy, a fellow SES volunteer, with the two marrying in 1980.
Their son, Matthew, is also an SES volunteer at the Wingham Unit, and received his 20-year Long Service Award at the same award ceremony.
Gary Greene, also from the Wingham Unit, also received his 40-year Long Service Award on Saturday.
Gary has seen a lot in his 40 years of service, including the 2018 Bobin flood rescue of a 67 year old woman and her 87 year old mother.
Other ceremonies were held in Kew and Gladstone where NSW SES deputy commissioner Damien Johnston also presented awards. Mr Johston said the recipients represent the very best of the NSW SES.
"This weekend we recognised volunteers who served with distinction for decade after decade," deputy commissioner Johnston said.
"Their extraordinary commitment embodies the highest values of the NSW SES.
"Over the course of two days I was honoured to meet these members and hear stories about their time with the NSW SES.
"Volunteers are the fabric of our organisation and we truly appreciate the time they sacrifice to serve their community."
In Kew, 16 recipients were presented with 21 awards.
Among them was Garry Whitaker from the NSW SES Camden Haven Unit, who received his 50-year service award. Garry Whitaker deployed to Canada last year, to fight the worst fires in that nation's history.
Mr Whitaker, who joined the SES in 1972, responded to the Newcastle earthquake in 1989, the Cowan rail accident in 1990, and also responded to the 2015 east coast low.
