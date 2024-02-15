People power is persuasive

Member for Lyne Dr Gillespie, or his representative, has booked a stall site at the next Lansdowne Community Hall Market which will be held on Saturday, March 30.
Dr Gillespie holds mobile offices across his electorate to enable closer contacts with his constituents. The electorate of Lyne stretches from Rolland's Plains in the north to the outer suburbs of Maitland in the south.
Dr Gillespie will have information and flyers from key government agencies. Members of the public can speak with Dr Gillespie or a representative of his office and raise matters directly, rather than travel to his offices in Taree and Wauchope.
So here is an opportunity to meet and speak about any issues that you may have and find solutions and advice on how to solve them.
A community meeting was recently held in the Lansdowne Community Hall to discuss improvements in telecommunication provision for the area.
The meeting was chaired by Janine Friedrich, who is MidCoast Council's community recovery officer. Josh Fulwood, regional manager from Telstra, and Dave (sorry, no surname), who is the network engineer for the region, attended to address our concerns. Also present was Alison Penfold from Dr David Gillespie's offices, and Dr Jason Bendall. Neither Member for Myall Lakes or Tanya Thompson nor Dr David Gillespie were able to attend in person as they were in session. Other attendees were from Lansdowne, Upper Lansdowne, Moorland, Coopernook and Cundle.
There will be further information about the outcome of the meeting next week and what solutions were reached. But informal discussion following the meeting seemed to feel that the meeting was very productive. We are hopeful of a more reliable service, in the future.
Many thanks to everyone who helped in any way to get the meeting together along with the representatives who attended and to the community members who came along to the meeting. People Power is very powerful. Thanks to Janine for providing the delicious supper for the meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.