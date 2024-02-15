People power is persuasive

The meeting was chaired by Janine Friedrich, who is MidCoast Council's community recovery officer. Josh Fulwood, regional manager from Telstra, and Dave (sorry, no surname), who is the network engineer for the region, attended to address our concerns. Also present was Alison Penfold from Dr David Gillespie's offices, and Dr Jason Bendall. Neither Member for Myall Lakes or Tanya Thompson nor Dr David Gillespie were able to attend in person as they were in session. Other attendees were from Lansdowne, Upper Lansdowne, Moorland, Coopernook and Cundle.