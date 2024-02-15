Glen Milligan hopes Santatime will deliver an early Christmas present

WE'VE heard about Christmas in July. Now trainer Glen Milligan is hoping to celebrate Christmas in February with Santatime at the Taree race meeting on Friday.
After a couple of what you might call false starts, Santatime is set to finally get this campaign going in the Stud & Stable Awards Country Boosted Maiden Handicap over 1000 metres on his home track.
Milligan has two horses resuming from a spell in the race - the other is Bob's Last One - and the trainer says that while he believes both horses should be competitive Santatime looks the better chance on paper.
Santatime has drawn barrier five in the field of 13 and will be ridden by promising apprentice Zac Wadick. Bob's Last One, which will be ridden by another promising apprentice in Mollie Fitzgerald, faces a significantly more difficult task from barrier 11.
The only race three-year-old gelding Santatime has had in his career was late in his two-year-old season, when he finished strongly for second to Tanglewood in a Maiden over 1007 metres at Taree on June 27 of last year.
"Santatime is going a bit better than Bob's Last One in his work," Milligan said.
"Santatime has missed out on runs the last two weeks at Taree. The meeting was washed out last Sunday and the week before he drew wide so I scratched him.
"So he's been waiting around to race and he's ready to go. They've both got the ability to run well in a race like this, but Bob's Last One has drawn badly so that's a disadvantage to him. Santatime looks the pick of the two."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.