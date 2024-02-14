Teens arrested following pursuit along Pacific Highway

Three teenagers have been arrested following a high speed pursuit along the Pacific Highway.
Yesterday morning, Wednesday, February 14 a stolen black Kia Stinger was witnessed travelling south along the Pacific Highway near Johns River.
The vehicle, which had been stolen earlier in the day from the Hunter area, had been used in a number of offences which occurred across both the Hunter and Mid North Coast regions.
When the vehicle failed to stop a pursuit was initiated, with the vehicles reaching speeds of up to 180km/h.
Police successfully deployed road spikes during the pursuit.
The vehicle continued south before crossing on to the wrong side of the road, travelling south in the north bound lanes.
Police then stopped chase.
However, near Ghinni Ghinni Creek, the vehicle collided with safety cables and three occupants fled towards the creek.
Police were alerted to the crash, set up a perimeter and searched dense scrub along the creek before arresting a 19-year-old man and two 16-year-old youths from Woodberry, in the Hunter region.
A co-ordinated search of the area was conducted with the assistance of local residents including on water in boats.
The vehicle was seized for forensic examination.
All three have been bail refused by police to appear before Taree Local/Children's Court.
Police wish to thank members of the public and local residents of the Ghinni Ghinni area for their assistance.
