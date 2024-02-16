Residents' concerns not enough to sway councillors

A plea from residents living in Wyden Street, Old Bar asking MidCoast Council not to approved the construction of a two-storey apartment block has been turned down.
But, their request didn't come without a modicum of understanding from some councillors.
The approved development application (DA) was put forward by Ronald Marston and Marianne Clay, who plan to demolish an existing structure and replace it with 14 two-storey, three and four bedroom units.
Before the proposal was debated and passed at last week's February ordinary meeting, council staff received 14 submissions voicing their concerns about the project.
These included increased traffic, lack of footpaths, garbage collection, privacy, overshadowing, lack of services and infrastructure, noise, parking, height and inadequate stormwater arrangements.
A report from senior development planner, Ben Lim-Cooper assured councillors all concerns raised have been addressed within the application.
But, Wyden Street resident and mother, Bridie Rack, was not convinced telling councillors she was deeply concerned she had been forced to defend her home.
"This proposal will affect the quality of both our home and our health," she said.
"Most concerning are the overshadowing and privacy issues."
According to one of the submissions the DA did not fit in with the aesthetics of the surrounding area.
"Almost all surrounding homes are single storey and on single blocks," he person wrote.
"No other multi-development, multi-storey multi-development similar to this are in the area and this proposal will detract from local properties."
While another wrote that it was extremely unfair for the surrounding houses which would lose privacy and light.
Katheryn Stinson said she sympathised with Ms Rack.
"I do understand where you were coming from, but looking at the application itself we found it did comply," Cr Stinson said.
Many times we see developments which we don't want or we don't like, but we do have to follow a planning matrix, and in this instance I feel it is compliant, she said.
Paul Sandilands wanted to assure the Old Bar residents council did listen to their concerns.
"We sympathise with your concerns but we are bound by rules which says what is allowed and what is not allowed," Cr Sandilands said.
"We have tremendous sympathy, and I wouldn't like it if it was my residence either," Peter Howard said.
"I note that there is a visually more galling development only just across the way and this one may not be as perhaps unattractive as the one which has already been approved," he said.
His comments were backed up by Peter Epov who said he had significant empathy for the residents who opposed the development.
"I particularly understand your concern," Cr Epov said.
He believed the issue of overshadowing should have been given greater examination coupled with the privacy into her windows.
The resolution was passed by councillors, Miller, Pontin, West, Fowler, Tickle, Stinson, Bell, Smith, and Sandilands. while, Peter Howard and Peter Epov voted against the recommendation.
