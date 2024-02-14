Nominations open for Manning Valley Sport awards

THERE'S been a solid response to nominations for the Manning Sport Awards to be presented at Club Taree on Friday, April 5.
Nominations can be made on the Manning Sports Awards Facebook page where ticketing details for the evening are also available.
The award night was inaugurated last year. The time-honoured Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year, which has a history dating back to 1960 was joined by a junior sportstar of the year and the Hugh McCrindle Medal for services to sport. Squash star Kasey Brown was inducted into the Manning Valley Hall of Fame, which was resurrected after a 12 year hiatus.
World motor cycle endurance riding champion Wil Ruprecht was named the sportstar of the year while hockey's Tony Lewis won the Hugh McCrindle Medal. Athlete Ivy Hoadley was the junior sporstar of the year (now known as the Kasey Brown Perpetual Junior Sportstar of the Year).
On April 5 two new categories, a team of the year and all abilities sportstar of the year will be added.
It was announced last week that Melbourne Cup winning jockey Corey Brown would be inducted into the hall of fame. The finalists for the sportstar of the year have been determined.
They are Priya Bourke (hockey), Saffron Grass (football) Troy Lewis (sailing), Ca'Naan O'Donnell (boxing), Lara Watts (hockey).
However, nominations for all other categories are open to the public and award committee chairman Garry Stephen urges sporting groups of individuals to be supportive.
"Our aim is to make this a gala night to celebrate sport in the Manning Valley,'' Mr Stephen said.
"I think we made a pretty good start last year, but we want to keep improving.''
Tuesday, March 26 is the deadline for nominations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.