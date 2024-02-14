Hell for Leather: Phil Wilkins documents his career covering sport

Born in Broken Hill, his family moved to Tasmania and then Lismore, where Phil completed his formal education at Lismore High School in 1957. Sport was his passion in his youth, playing rugby league and cricket in the main. After leaving school he started as a cadet for the Sydney Morning Herald in 1958, spending a year in the racing department working with, among others, the legendary wordsmith, Bert Lillye. After working in Newcastle, covering news and sport, he left journalism and ventured to New Zealand on a working holiday in 1963, he was offered an accepted a role with the Sydney Morning Herald to cover Australian Rules.

