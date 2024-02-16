Rory Turner proving to be a real wicket wrecker

IT'S the pointy end of the cricket season and Rory Turner's hunting for some titles.
The 14-year-old plays for Old Bar in the Manning under 17 and T2 competitions as well as the Manning under 15 team in the Mid North Coast inter-district.
His first grade final will be on Sunday when he lines up in the inter-district clash against Hastings at Tuncurry. Rory is hoping to repeat his effort in Manning's last game of the competition-proper against Hastings Gold, also at Tuncurry.
Here he took his best figures of 7/34 and this included a hat-trick.
The previous day, playing for Old Bar T2 against the second placed Pacific Palms he finished with 3/25, just missing a hat-trick.
Rory is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 open order from Iguana.
He went oh-so-close to claiming two hat-tricks in two days.
"I was on the hat-trick against Palms and the batter hit his bat onto his pads and just missed the stumps,'' Rory said.
In the inter-district encounter Rory struck early in the Hastings innings, then cleaned up the tail when claiming the hat-trick.
Earlier in the season Rory and his dad, Anthony, a former district First X1 captain, had a big day out with the bat playing for Old Bar against Wingham at Central Park. Rory and Anthony put on 62, with Rory remaining 54 not out from 46 deliveries. Anthony, who made a comeback this season to play in the same side as his son, belted 106.
"I asked dad to come and have a game with me this year and he agreed,'' Rory said.
"It's been good, especially that day at Wingham; he was talking heaps to me while we were batting.''
Old Bar's currently second on the ladder in the under 17s and Rory said competition leaders Taree United are the team to beat.
That's on Saturday morning. In the afternoon he lines up for Old Bar-Eggins in T2. They're semi-final bound and currently sit in third place. Playing cricket all day Saturday and sometimes on Sunday doesn't faze him.
"You can't get too much cricket,'' he smiled.
He started playing cricket as a 10-year-old with Taree West before switching to Old Bar this season. He's also been a regular member of Manning and Mid North Coast representative teams.
When the cricket season finishes Rory turns his attention to rugby league. He'll play five-eighth under 15s for the Pirates this winter and is hoping to get more game time this year.
"I missed half of last season with a hamstring injury,'' he said.
