Fishing and trivia with Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch

The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch continues with a range of social activities for veterans and their families as well as auxiliary members and their families.
On Saturday, February 17, they will meet up with Nabiac Sub-branch members from 8.30am at Santa Barbara Park on Seven Mile Beach, near Tiona. This outing includes a barbecue and tuition for anyone that would like to know about beach fishing. Learn how to fish, rigging, bait gathering, or just join in if you already know how. Those who don't want to fish, can go on a beach walk or go for a swim in the lake. Note: there is no beach patrol if anyone considers a swim in the surf.
Then on Wednesday, February 28, there will be the monthly trivia night at the Old Bar Tavern from 6.30pm. Finger food and some drinks will be provided. Contact president Jeff if you intend going on 0400 670 878.
A magpie-lark pair has chosen an unusual nest site for this area. This bird, commonly referred to as a peewee, is one of only a few mud nest builders in Australia. The Old Bar pair have chosen to build on a power line leading to a house in Clerke St.
These birds mate for life and both parents contribute to nest building and incubation. They are very territorial and defend their area from other birds, including those much larger than them.
Given the amount of trees in and around Old Bar, we wonder why they have chosen this location.
Look after our town by reporting any occurrence of graffiti you see. Old Bar has not been seriously affected by this form of vandalism but early reporting and removal helps make the practice unattractive. Let's all help to keep Old Bar attractive.
The quickest method is by using the MidCoast Council website or you can ring the state government Graffiti Hotline. Before calling, take particular notice of the exact address or location, nearest cross street, the size of the affected area, the type of medium used, that is spray paint or marking pen, and if the words or images are offensive. Call 1800 707 125 if using the hotline.
Get behind it and do your town a favour.
