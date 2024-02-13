Fishing and trivia with Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch

On Saturday, February 17, they will meet up with Nabiac Sub-branch members from 8.30am at Santa Barbara Park on Seven Mile Beach, near Tiona. This outing includes a barbecue and tuition for anyone that would like to know about beach fishing. Learn how to fish, rigging, bait gathering, or just join in if you already know how. Those who don't want to fish, can go on a beach walk or go for a swim in the lake. Note: there is no beach patrol if anyone considers a swim in the surf.