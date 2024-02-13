Creatures: a contemporary circus show by Circartus

You may have seen the roving troupe of tall, colourful characters gliding around community events, dressed as native wildlife or guests at a Mad Hatter's tea party.
Now, Circartus are presenting their first stage production at the Manning Entertainment Centre in the Beryl Jane Flett Studio on the weekend of Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18.
The Wingham-based circus troupe have performed in Wingham from their home base and at Wingham Music Festival in the past. However, this is the first time a full show has stepped outside of Wingham, director Jill Watkins said.
The show, titled Creatures, is an original, created by Jill and her performance troupe.
While the audience will see familiar stilt creatures, such as the Manning River turtle, bower birds and grey-headed flying foxes, the show's title is not meant to be literal.
"It's around the idea or the theme of the creature, like what creature are you? Using creatures as a theme to how we move," Jill said.
As well as the familiar and popular stilt walkers, Creatures also features aerials, groundwork and physical theatre to showcase the skill of the artists, aged from five years old to late 50s.
There will be no fancy sets as backdrops for the performers. Instead, creative use is being made of light, shadows and music, some of it composed by local musicians.
"There's a soundscape that's been composed by Mykey Carlier. Ben Butler Kwa has composed an original piece of music that we're using for the silk routine," Jill said.
Creatures is being performed in the Beryl Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
"There are not a lot of places where you can perform aerials, because obviously you need proper rigging points and stuff like that, and we're really excited to use the Flett for a show because it has that capacity to do aerial works on silk," Jill said.
"It's really exciting, and in terms of being complimented by professional lighting and sound in the Flett (studio) is pretty special as well."
One of the four shows of Creatures has already sold out - the Saturday afternoon matinee. However, there are still tickets available for 7pm Friday night and Saturday night, and 2pm Sunday.
Tickets start at $22.50 are are available at manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/113127.
