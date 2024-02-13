Taree PCYC's Penny Schubert named Gymnastics For All Coach of the Year

FOR the second time Taree PCYC gymnastics coach Penny Schubert has won the Gymnastics for All Coach of the Year title.
This was announced at the NSW awards held in Sydney. Penny first won the honour in 2019.
It recognises Penny's efforts in coaching the Taree group that attended the World Gymnaestrada in Amsterdam last year.
"We took 33 Gymaroos, but the team also consisted the Eastern Greys - our parents and grand parents. There were 12 in that team,'' Penny said.
The Gymaroos were aged from 9 to 32.
The week-long Gymnaestrada is the largest non-competitive sporting event in the world.
"We auditioned the Gymaroo team at the start of 2022 and those athletes trained for 18 months together before they left,'' Penny said.
'We had a few different shows leading up to going overseas at local, state and national events.''
She said the Gymaroos were a hit.
"We did really well. We did the three performances that everyone could get into watch.We were also one of the teams selected to take part in the FIG Gala, which consisted of three sold out shows to thousands of people,'' the 31-year-old said.
Penny described it as a 'great experience.'
This was her fourth gymnaestrada, with her first in 2007 in Austria. The Gymaroos first attended the world event in 1991 when Doreen Rayward (now Wilson) was the head coach.
"Doreen came overseas and performed with us last year,'' Penny said.
Penny believes the fact the Gymnaestrada is non-competitive is "incredible".
"It is the largest participation event in gymnastics - there's about 48,000 athletes there from 48 to 50 countries,'' Penny said.
"It's such a great event that people can participate in without the anxiety of competition. It's more about showing the world what gymnastics means to them.''
Penny has been involved with the sport all her life, starting in kinder gym at Taree when she was a toddler.
"I guess I got sucked in and I've been here ever since,'' she said.
She began coaching around 18 years ago.
"I started as an assistant, helping out some of the older coaches in addition to my own training,'' she said.
"Then I got my coaching accreditation and it's just evolved from there.''
Penny currently coaches five days a week at the PCYC.
"I just love teaching the athletes and helping them find their love of gymnastics - teaching them about how strong and how amazing their bodies can be,'' she said.
Penny described gymastics as a "whole body sport".
"It requires all body parts, all the muscles and it's just an amazing all round sport that anyone can do, regardless of age, ability or background,'' she elaborated.
Penny added that people watching the amazing athletes performing at major championships including the Olympics shouldn't be discouraged.
"That's the top end of the sport,'' she said.
"There's only a small amount of people who get that opportunity.
"Gymnastics is definitely for all. That's the philosophy we have in Taree.
"That's the award that I won - Gymnastics for All Coach of the Year.''
The next Gymnaestrada is in 2027 in Portugal and Penny and the Gymaroos want to be there.
"That's our plan,'' she said.
