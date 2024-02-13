Gift to Wingham stands sentinel at Anzac Place

A soldier now permanently stands silent sentinel at Anzac Place, the memorial near the Big Log in Central Park, Wingham, accompanied by his faithful dog.
The steel figures were donated to the Wingham RSL Sub-branch by the Taree Quota Club.
"Taree Quota is very proud to gift this to the Wingham community, who are very generous in their support of our club's fundraising efforts," Taree Quota Club president, Nancy Boyling said.
The two figures, created by Bennetts Steel in Wauchope, were installed in the park on Friday, February 9.
"Wingham RSL Sub-branch wishes to acknowledge the generous donation of the two sculptures by the Quota Club of Taree and the equally generous contribution of Rod Moore of Absolute Building Contractors of Taree and the Manning Valley for his time, energy and materials to complete the installation," Wingham RSL Sub-branch president, Brian Willey said.
"The two sculptures now stand proudly adjacent to the Rising Sun at Anzac Place and will contribute significantly to the purpose of remembering all those who have given everything in the defence of our country."
Future plans are for a dedication plaque to be installed to mark the donation.
