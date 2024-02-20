Weight loss surgery myths vs facts for Taree locals

Weight loss surgery is not a quick fix but it can help those struggling with obesity. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Are you tired of sifting through countless weight loss surgery myths? Getting the wrong information isn't just confusing; it can be downright dangerous. Making decisions based on unreliable information can lead to misguided choices and conclusions about weight loss surgery.

These may include potential unnecessary fears, overlooked benefits, inappropriate expectations about the outcomes, and risks involved. You need something solid, something you can trust. This article helps to differentiate facts from myths.

Weight loss surgery myths

Are you considering weight loss surgery? Should you be worried about the misinformation surrounding it? Yes. So, it would be a good idea to bust some myths first by getting information from sources such as those at BodyFree Australia weight loss clinic or other reputable specialists within your reach.

It's a weight loss quick fix

Weight loss surgery being an effortless weight loss solution is a false claim. It's saddening that many people believe it. They envision it as a magic wand that instantly transforms their bodies without any effort on their part.

It aids in losing weight, that's true. Still, you have to be committed to lifestyle changes like eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly. Those are just some of the healthier habits you should adopt. Think of it as a life-long journey.

Individuals who undergo weight loss surgery still need to make permanent changes to maintain the results. Post-surgery lifestyle modifications are crucial if you want to keep the excess weight off successfully.

It's only for obese individuals

Is weight loss surgery only suitable for obese people? That's another false claim. Still, some believe that it's true. They think one can't undergo the procedure without reaching a certain weight threshold.

Obesity is a basis for eligibility, yes. But it's not the only one. Experts also look at your overall health. They consider your body mass index (BMI), too. Even obesity-related health conditions are taken into account.

Each individual has unique needs. Weight loss surgery is tailored to the patient as much as possible. Why do medical professionals consider other factors aside from weight? That's to ensure the potential benefits outweigh the risks.

It's dangerous

Some people believe weight loss surgery is risky. They think the chance of complications happening is too high. They're even afraid of the potential effects of the anaesthesia.

Weight loss surgeries carry risks - it can't be denied. But no one can also deny that surgical techniques have advanced significantly. It's also true for patient care. Thus, the potential for serious complications is reduced significantly, too.

Today, surgical teams conduct thorough evaluations. There are also preoperative screenings. These steps identify any potential complications. They minimise risks.

So, is weight loss surgery safe? It is, generally. And many studies support that. How about the risk of complications? Just be sure to have an expert and accredited surgeon do the job.

Weight loss surgery facts

Next, let's discuss some facts about weight loss surgery.

It helps resolve comorbid conditions

Weight loss surgery has been shown to have a positive impact on various health conditions commonly associated with obesity, one of which is diabetes. Research has demonstrated that weight loss surgery can lead to significant improvements in blood sugar control and even result in the remission of type 2 diabetes in many cases. This improvement is believed to be attributed to weight loss, changes in hormone levels, and alterations in gut microbiota.

Obesity is a complex condition. It poses numerous health risks. It also increases the risk for various comorbid conditions. Some major health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease may be linked to excess weight. Add to the list sleep apnea and joint problems. These conditions impact your life's quality. They also increase healthcare costs. Worst, they lead to life-threatening complications.

It requires a comprehensive support system

Any weight loss journey can be physically and emotionally challenging. Having to maintain it makes it even harder. You need a strong support system. It helps you navigate the stumbling blocks more easily with research already showing that 56% of patients regain weight within ten years of the surgery.

Who should be your support system? They can be healthcare professionals with whom you discuss everything related to the options to help you become more confident about the surgery. They even monitor your progress after the surgery, too. Your support group can also include people who have the same experience as you. These individuals understand your journey. Talk to them about your experiences and be motivated by their own.

Conclusion

Many people struggle with obesity. Are you one of them? Don't lose hope. There's a solution. Consider trying weight loss surgery if you haven't yet. It's not a quick fix, but it could help. Approach it realistically. Commit to a positive lifestyle change. The result will be a transformed you.