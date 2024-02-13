Council appeal to the government, stop cost shifting

Councillors have resolved to write to the Premier, the NSW Treasurer and the NSW Minister for Local Government asking them to address issues of cost shifting to local government.
The decision was made after mayor, Claire Pontin put forward a mayoral minute outlining Local Government NSW (LGNSW) Cost Shifting report, which highlighted local government areas (LGA) were finding it increasingly difficult to provide appropriate standard services to communities.
Speaking at the February monthly MidCoast Council ordinary meeting, Cr Pontin said over last decade, state governments have continued to pass costs that were previously borne by them, onto local councils.
Cr Pontin cited the emergency service levy, waste levy, and reimbursement of only 50 per cent of the mandatory pensioner rebates as examples.
"The unrelenting growth in cost shifting from the state government to councils is increasingly eroding council budgets," she said.
"On top of this, state governments, through the rate pegging process, have capped council rates increases to levels that have not kept up with inflation.
"This puts at risk the financially sustainability of local governments and limits the capacity of councils to deliver tailored, grassroots services to their communities and properly deliver and maintain vital local infrastructure."
As shown in the latest cost shifting report produced by independent consultants Morrison Low on behalf of LGNSW for the 2021-22 financial year, an amount of $1.36 billion has been passed on to council ratepayers to fund.
This puts at risk the financially sustainability of local governments and limits the capacity of councils to deliver tailored, grassroots services to their communities and properly deliver and maintain vital local infrastructure.- MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin
On average, this represents an additional $460 for every ratepayer across the state annually, Cr Pontin said.
"With council and ratepayers having to fund these ongoing state government costs each year, our communities get less or go without.
"They go without better roads, they go without better parks, they go without important community services.
"They are effectively paying hidden taxes to other levels of government.
"Our communities deserve better, and this must stop.
"Prior to the most recent state election the then Minns opposition wrote to LGNSW acknowledging that cost shifting had undermined the financial sustainability of the local government sector.
"Now in 2024, it is important to councils and communities that the NSW government urgently seek to address cost shifting through a combination of regulatory reform, budgetary provision, and appropriate funding."
Councillors also unanimously supported a recommendation to send a copy of mayoral minute, together with the LGNSW Cost Shifting report local state representatives, Tanya Thompson, Kate Washington, David Layzell and Leslie Williams.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.